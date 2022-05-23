Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Health department issues first spike alert in overdoses in metro Richmond

By A.J. Nwoko
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts issued the first ‘spike alert’ through the Richmond-Metro Spike Alert system over the weekend.

The alert is a system that notifies the general public when spikes in opioid overdoses occur. The system was established through the RRHD, Chesterfield Health District, Henrico Health District, and the Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA), which measures opioid overdose in their respective areas.

The importance of this program was highlighted by significant increases in overdoses over the past few years. Over 430 overdose deaths were reported in 2020 across the City of Richmond and Henrico, Chesterfield, and Hanover counties; this represents a 40% increase from 2019.

According to Cat Long with RHHD, the system launched last month after a recent increase in overdoses.

Major Chad Greedan with the RAA says the alerts aren’t just helpful in letting the public know when the overdoses occur but also how powerful the drugs entering the community may be.

“It’s alerting the public that there is a dangerous amount or dangerous potency of an opioid out there, to better watch for signs and symptoms of someone who’s suffering from an overdose,” Greedan said.

You can sign up to get the alerts on your phone, but you can also sign up to receive them through Facebook, Twitter, or email if you don’t like that. When a spike is observed, the RHHD will issue an alert to individuals who are signed up.

“Informing individuals that may use opioids and their loved ones of a recent spike may prevent injury and death. So, the more information we get out to our communities - since we know this is an epidemic that impacts many communities - the better,” Long said.

Individuals who are interested in receiving spike alerts should sign up HERE.

“These alerts only come during a spike, so we hope that they won’t come too often,” Long said. “It only takes a few seconds to sign up by our email, and those few seconds can save your or someone else’s life.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.
Richmond man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Chesterfield
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective Reese at...
Man killed in Richmond shooting
Shockoe Bottom shooting leaves one man dead
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
83-year-old dead after crashing car into tree in Hanover
Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival
Record-breaking heatwave hits Richmond

Latest News

About 740 are considered homeless and out on the streets, reaching levels not seen since the...
Richmond’s homeless situation worsening with evictions and inmate releases
Memorial Day through Labor Day marks the 100 deadliest days of driving for teens.
100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers begins on Memorial Day
Stephen Yago reunites with the team of nurses and doctors who took care of him at Chippenham...
‘He’s been one miracle after another’: Teen recovers from traumatic brain injury, set to graduate in June
Memorial Day through Labor Day marks the 100 deadliest days of driving for teens.
Memorial Day through Labor day dubbed '100 deadliest days of driving for teen drivers'