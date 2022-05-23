Healthcare Pros
Former Virginia State Police trooper acquitted of rape charges

Derrick Thompson
Derrick Thompson(Photo: New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Virginia State Police trooper has been found not guilty on multiple charges.

Derrick Thompson was charged last year with three felonies, including rape.

After a trial last week, a Charlotte County jury acquitted him of all charges.

He was previously assigned to the Area 23 Office in 2011, which includes Charlotte and Halifax counties.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

