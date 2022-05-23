Healthcare Pros
Dunkin’ to donate $1 to Richmond Children’s Hospital for every iced coffee sold Wednesday

Dunkin' iced coffee.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You can treat yourself to iced coffee and support area children battling illnesses on Wednesday.

Dunkin’ is hosting Iced Coffee Day on May 25 to support Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

For every iced coffee sold at participating locations in the Richmond area, $1 will be donated to Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

“Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals,” said Gregg Nigro, Dunkin’ Richmond Franchisee. “We want our guests to know that their purchase of an iced coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in our communities. We look forward to helping our guests cool down for a great cause with the hardest working iced coffee in America!”

Guests can customize their iced coffee any way they like it.

