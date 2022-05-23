Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Development and poaching erasing years of work to protect wood turtles in Virginia

Wood turtles display a unique orange coloration on their neck and limbs making them attractive...
Wood turtles display a unique orange coloration on their neck and limbs making them attractive in the illegal pet trade.(J.D. Kleopfer)
By Evan Visconti
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Human development and poaching are erasing years of conservation work to protect wood turtles in Virginia.

Scientists from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute are searching for the few remaining wood turtles still found east of the Blue Ridge Mountains, but low population densities combined with the cryptic behavior of wood turtles make finding them a challenge.

It turns out that finding a wood turtle’s DNA can be almost as useful as finding the real thing. Field researchers collect water samples each spring and fall from streams that could potentially contain traces of wood turtle eDNA or environmental DNA.

The samples are processed at the Smithsonian Center for Conservation Genomics, and within a matter of weeks, geneticists can tell whether wood turtle eDNA was detected within each sample.

The information can be used as a form of surveillance that is almost as effective as traditional visual encounter surveys and significantly cheaper, said Tom Akre, program scientist at the Conservation Ecology Center at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

The Smithsonian will pass its survey results directly to county planners in Virginia to give them a better handle on where wood turtle populations are and what kind of threats they might be facing, said Jonathan Drescher-Lehman, eDNA researcher for the Smithsonian’s wood turtle surveys.

Wood turtles are disappearing quickly from their native range in northern Virginia because of a wide range of threats. “With wood turtles and a lot of turtles in general, there’s not just one single smoking gun that you can address,” said J.D. Kleopfer, Virginia’s state herpetologist.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.
Richmond man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Chesterfield
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective Reese at...
Man killed in Richmond shooting
Shockoe Bottom shooting leaves one man dead
Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival
Record-breaking heatwave hits Richmond
A black bear
Black bear spotted in Henrico neighborhood

Latest News

Car insurance rates are not immune to inflation. As with everything experts say the cost of...
Car insurance rates are not immune to inflation
The pain at the pup just isn’t letting up across the country. We are on your side to break down...
News to Know for May 23: Man killed in Richmond; Gas prices keep rising; Operation Fly Formula
Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.
Richmond man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Chesterfield
Thursday's public meeting is set to start at 6:00 p.m.
Chesterfield leaders expected to vote on Upper Magnolia Green Rezoning Plan this week