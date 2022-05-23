Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Clifton Forge woman sentenced for murder involving injection of meth

Deborah Coleman, sentenced for the murder of Shannon Anthony Clark
Deborah Coleman, sentenced for the murder of Shannon Anthony Clark(Alleghany County Regional Jail)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge woman learned her fate Monday after her role in the February 10, 2021 death of Shannon Anthony Clark.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Alleghany County, Deborah Anne Coleman, 42, received 30 years in prison with 12 years suspended for the felony murder. The court enacted the 18-year active sentence after listening to Clark’s family’s testimony on how the homicide impacted them.

Coleman said she thought Clark was in medical distress and proceeded to inject the victim with two large shots of “ice” (street vocabulary for methamphetamine) that Coleman has mixed up herself.

Clark’s death was ruled a result of acute methamphetamine and fentanyl toxicity.

The Clifton Forge Police was aided by the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police on the case.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 740 are considered homeless and out on the streets, reaching levels not seen since the...
Richmond’s homeless situation worsening with evictions and inmate releases
Lone star tick
Lone Star Tick becoming more prevalent in Virginia; bites trigger red meat allergy
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.
Richmond man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Chesterfield
Juvenile injured after being hit by vehicle in Henrico

Latest News

The crash happened near Chippenham exit 67.
All lanes shutdown after tractor-trailer crash on I-95 North in Chesterfield
The VDH said stroke is the fifth leading cause of death, and stroke-related deaths have risen...
VDH launches first-ever Virginia Stroke Registry
Richmond City Council takes next steps in redeveloping Coliseum
News to Know for May 24: Richmond Coliseum update; Lone Star ticks; Rainy day
The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting “Dinner on the Infield” at The Diamond on Thursday,...
Flying Squirrels hosting ‘Dinner on the Infield’ in July
The Richmond Coliseum was built in 1971. (Source: NBC12)
Richmond City Council takes next steps in redeveloping Coliseum