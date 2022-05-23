Clifton Forge woman sentenced for murder involving injection of meth

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge woman learned her fate Monday after her role in the February 10, 2021 death of Shannon Anthony Clark.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Alleghany County, Deborah Anne Coleman, 42, received 30 years in prison with 12 years suspended for the felony murder. The court enacted the 18-year active sentence after listening to Clark’s family’s testimony on how the homicide impacted them.

Coleman said she thought Clark was in medical distress and proceeded to inject the victim with two large shots of “ice” (street vocabulary for methamphetamine) that Coleman has mixed up herself.

Clark’s death was ruled a result of acute methamphetamine and fentanyl toxicity.

The Clifton Forge Police was aided by the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police on the case.

