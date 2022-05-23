Chesterfield Police searching for answers in 9-year-old cold case

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that happened back in 2013.

Police said on May 11, 2013, just before 1:00 a.m. officers responded to the 5300 block of Pembroke Street for the report of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers found 19-year-old, Matthew McDaniel, in the middle of Pembroke Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

