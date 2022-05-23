Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Police searching for answers in 9-year-old cold case

19-year-old Matthew McDaniel was found shot to death in the middle of Pembroke Street.
19-year-old Matthew McDaniel was found shot to death in the middle of Pembroke Street.(Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that happened back in 2013.

Police said on May 11, 2013, just before 1:00 a.m. officers responded to the 5300 block of Pembroke Street for the report of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers found 19-year-old, Matthew McDaniel, in the middle of Pembroke Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family seeks answers in son's murder

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

