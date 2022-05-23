Healthcare Pros
AP source: Commanders buy Va. land for possible stadium site

FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an...
FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have bought land in Virginia for what could be a potential site of the NFL team’s next stadium. The 200 acres of land purchased for approximately $100 million is in Woodbridge roughly 25 miles outside the District of Columbia. The Commanders’ lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, expires in 2027. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have bought land in Virginia for what could be a potential site of the NFL team’s next stadium.

The 200 acres of land purchased for approximately $100 million is in Woodbridge just over 20 miles outside the District of Columbia.

The Commanders’ lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, expires in 2027.

Owner Dan Snyder and Co. have been looking at potential sites in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

