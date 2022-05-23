Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

AAA says more Virginians planning to travel this Memorial Day

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - About one million Virginians plan to travel this Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA that’s more than last year, but still not as many as just before the pandemic, making it about on par with numbers from 2017.

Ninety percent of those folks traveling tell AAA they will drive, this even as gas is more than $1.50 higher than last year.

The record-breaking average has held steady since Friday. But Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic said Monday it’s too soon to tell exactly what will happen during the holiday and beyond.

“We’d love to see that turn into a dip where prices go the other way. But it’s very, very hard to say with any certainty whether or not that’s going to happen. Until we get at least past Memorial Day here and start to see what demand at the pumps looks like and see in fact how busy the roadways are out there.”

Dean said more than 60 percent of the price at the pump is directly related to crude oil prices.

Bans on Russian oil over the invasion of Ukraine continue to factor into the supply disruption.

You can hear more about AAA’s projections in our interview with Dean on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk here:

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.
Richmond man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Chesterfield
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective Reese at...
Man killed in Richmond shooting
Shockoe Bottom shooting leaves one man dead
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
83-year-old dead after crashing car into tree in Hanover
A black bear
Black bear spotted in Henrico neighborhood

Latest News

Generic photo of traffic
VDOT to lift lane closures during Memorial Day weekend travel
American Flag
Funeral homes offer free American flag exchange for old flags
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 434-696-4452.
Senior Alert issued for missing Lunenburg Co. man
More Virginians On The Roads Despite Gas Prices
The importance of this program was highlighted by significant increases in overdoses over the...
Health department issues first spike alert in overdoses in metro Richmond