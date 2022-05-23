2022 Memorial Day events in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are numerous events happening in honor of Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, all over central Virginia. Here’s our list of what events are happening near you.

Chesterfield County Memorial Day Ceremony

Chesterfield County is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony with representatives of veterans organizations throughout Chesterfield and in surrounding counties to lay wreaths along the Veterans Memorial wall in front of the 1917 Courthouse.

This free and open to the public event is at 2 p.m. at Chesterfield County Historic 1917 Courthouse Green on 10011 Iron Bridge Rd.

Pamplin Park “292 Days: A City at War” exhibit opening

Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier are opening a new exhibit entitled “292 Days, A City at War”. The exhibition will show the civilian side of the Civil War as the City of Petersburg was laid under siege for 292 days from June 1864 until April 1865.

The exhibit is divided into two parts. The first examines the history of Petersburg from its founding up to the siege. The second part covers the “war years” from the secession vote to the end of the nearly year-long siege.

The exhibit and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Park’s Battlefield Center on 6125 Boydton Plank Rd. Following the ribbon-cutting, there will be a special guided tour of the exhibit at 2 p.m., and a walking tour of the Breakthrough Battlefield will begin at 3:10 p.m., starting at the Battlefield Center.

Daily admission to visit is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and those with a military ID, $8 for kids ages 6-12 and free for children under 6.

Fort Harrison National Cemetary commemoration and wreath-laying ceremony

Richmond National Battlefield Park is holding a Memorial Day program and wreath-laying ceremony with former National Park Service historian Greg Mertz as the keynote speaker. Following the talk, a wreath will be laid at the grave of Private George Buchanan, who posthumously was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions at the Battle of Fort Harrison.

This free and open to the public event is at noon at Fort Harrison National Cemetary located at 8620 Varina Rd.

Virginia Veterans Cemetery’s annual ceremony

The Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia is hosting its annual Memorial Day ceremony with State Senator Amanda Chase as the keynote speaker. Chase will be introduced by Master of Ceremonies Colonel Bobby Arnold. The 29th Division Band and the Amelia County High School band will also play music.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery on 10300 Pridesville Rd.

Virginia War Memorial’s annual ceremony

The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is hosting its 66th annual outdoor Memorial Day ceremony with keynote speaker Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. Virginia War Memorial Director Clay Mountcastle will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The US Navy Fleet Forces Command Band will play music and there will be a special tribute to members of Gold Star Families.

The ceremony will be broadcasted and live-streamed with live and pre-recorded content, including a Memorial Day message from Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Veteran service organizations and other groups can participate in laying memorial wreaths in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory – 20th Century.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater on the Memorial grounds at 621 S Belvidere St.

The Memorial will also have extended hours on Memorial Day from 9 a.m. to sunset. The Richmond Cadet Alumni Band and Friends will play a free concert of patriotic music on the Memorial grounds at 2:30 p.m.

