Two people injured in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that injured two people Saturday night.

Police say the driver of a 2004 Ford F150 was driving near the 5800 block of Chesterwood Drive just before 8:30 p.m.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a drainage ditch and then rolled.

The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries; the passenger’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

