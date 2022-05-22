Healthcare Pros
Two people injured in Chesterfield crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that injured two people Saturday night.

Police say the driver of a 2004 Ford F150 was driving near the 5800 block of Chesterwood Drive just before 8:30 p.m.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a drainage ditch and then rolled.

The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries; the passenger’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Send it to 12 here.

