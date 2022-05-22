Shockoe Bottom shooting leaves one man dead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead.

Officers responded around 2:10 a.m. Saturday to the 1500 block of East Main Street for the report of a person down. Once they arrived officers found 23-year-old Xavier Brown.

Investigators say Brown had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.