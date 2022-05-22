Healthcare Pros
Shockoe Bottom shooting leaves one man dead

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead.

Officers responded around 2:10 a.m. Saturday to the 1500 block of East Main Street for the report of a person down. Once they arrived officers found 23-year-old Xavier Brown.

Investigators say Brown had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

