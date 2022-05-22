Healthcare Pros
Prince George County Animal Shelter at capacity with adoptable dogs

According to pet adoption website, PetFinder, the shelter has over 20 dogs ready to find their...
According to pet adoption website, PetFinder, the shelter has over 20 dogs ready to find their forever homes.
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George County Animal Shelter has recently announced that they are at capacity with adoptable dogs.

On Wednesday, May 18 the shelter posted on their Facebook page saying they are “filled to the brim” with someone’s next four-legged friend.

According to their page on the adoption website PetFinder, there are over 20 dogs housed in the shelter ready to find their forever homes.

Dog adoption fees are $100 which includes their spay/neuter surgeries, age-appropriate vaccines and other routine medical care.

They are also housing dogs that may be missing. If you have a missing animal in the Prince George County area, check out their Facebook page.

🆘WE ARE FULL!!!🆘 We are filled to the brim with treat-loving, toy chasing, waiting for their forever home dogs....

Posted by Prince George County Animal Shelter on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

The shelter is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 8391 County Drive in Disputanta.

