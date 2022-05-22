Healthcare Pros
Police release video in Shockoe Bottom shooting that left one dead

Family of deceased is offering a reward to anyone with information
Officers responded around 2:10 a.m. Saturday to the 1500 block of East Main Street for the report of a person down.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person potentially responsible for killing a man in Shockoe Bottom last month.

Officers responded around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, May 21 to the 1500 block of East Main Street for the report of a person down. Once they arrived officers found 23-year-old Xavier Brown.

Investigators say Brown had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On June 21, police released a video of the man they suspect to be responsible for Brown’s death.

Brown’s family has offered a $3,500 reward for information that would lead to the identification and conviction of the man.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

