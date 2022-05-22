Multiple lanes closed on Powhite Parkway for maintenance Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority is announcing multiple lane closures on Southbound Powhite Parkway (VA-76) for road maintenance overnight Sunday.

Powhite Bridge over the James River through the Express Lanes will be closed, weather permitting, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 22.

Drivers should pay attention to signage in the area and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.