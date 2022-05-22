Healthcare Pros
Multiple lanes closed on Powhite Parkway for maintenance Sunday

(Source: MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority is announcing multiple lane closures on Southbound Powhite Parkway (VA-76) for road maintenance overnight Sunday.

Powhite Bridge over the James River through the Express Lanes will be closed, weather permitting, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 22.

Drivers should pay attention to signage in the area and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

