Man killed in Richmond shooting
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is dead after he was shot Sunday morning in the city’s east end.
Just before 10am, officers were called to the 2100 block of Phaup Street for a report of shots fired and a person down.
When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The scene is only a few blocks away from Richmond’s Armstrong High School.
So far police have not released a suspect description, but if you know something that could help detectives call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
