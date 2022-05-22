Healthcare Pros
Hung Cao wins crowded GOP nomination battle in Virginia

File: Hung Cao, a retired Navy officer, won the nomination in Virginia’s 10th District, which...
File: Hung Cao, a retired Navy officer, won the nomination in Virginia’s 10th District, which encompasses the outer suburbs of the nation’s capital.(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) - A political newcomer and Vietnamese immigrant emerged from a field of 11 candidates to win the Republican nomination in a northern Virginia congressional district.

Hung Cao, a retired Navy officer, won the nomination in Virginia’s 10th District, which encompasses the outer suburbs of the nation’s capital.

He will face two-term Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton in November.

Republicans chose Cao in a firehouse primary with ranked-choice voting.

He led through every round, but multiple candidates were eliminated before he achieved a majority over his closest competitor, Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

