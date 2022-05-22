Healthcare Pros
Forecast: One more hot today, then a cooldown tomorrow

Temperatures in the 90s once again today
By Sophia Armata
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be the final day of this heat wave before a big cooldown arrives starting on Monday.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance for a shower or storm late in the day, more likely west of I-95. Gusty winds possible with any storms. Lows near 70, high in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible late. Much cooler. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance 40%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Showers and storms possible, especially late in the day. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

