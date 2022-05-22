83-year-old dead after crashing car into tree in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A man died after crashing his car into a tree while driving in Hanover.

Around 11:53 a.m. on Friday, May 20, deputies responded to Mountain Road (Route 33) near Ground Squirrel Bridge on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Ford Focus was driving westbound on Mountain Road when the Focus veered into the right shoulder of the roadway and collided head-on into a tree.

The driver and only occupant of the Ford Focus, 83-year-old Ernest Wright, Sr. of Montpelier, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators are still collecting information at this time.

