Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

4 babies admitted to SC hospital due to formula shortage

The House passed emergency funding to address the baby formula shortage. (CNN, POOL, KCCI, KVVU, WMC, HOUSE TV, TWITTER, ABBOTT HANDOUT, DIANA TORRES)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four babies are in a Charleston, South Carolina, hospital because of issues related to the shortage of baby formula.

Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina said there are four babies at Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital being treated currently.

One of the babies had to be sent to the hospital because it was given homemade formula. That is why parents should not water down formula or make their own, WCSC reports.

According to officials, the other three babies had to go to the hospital due to intolerances or allergies because their parents haven’t been able to find formulas that worked for them.

“The majority of what we’ve seen is when patients are on specialized formulas for feeding intolerance or milk protein allergies or something specific related to their disease state, and they try an alternative and it doesn’t go well,” said Pediatric Clinical Dietitian Kristi Fogg at Shawn Jenkins.

Fogg says those babies will be throwing up, or are not growing, because they are not tolerating the alternative formula.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A minor is at the juvenile detention accused of killing a popular Henrico High School...
‘This family lost a crown jewel’: Family seeks justice for slain high school senior killed in Thursday shooting
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday that thousands of Virginians have had their civil...
Civil rights restored for thousands of Virginians
Child left alone in classroom after school hours
Mom seeking answers after child left alone in classroom after school hours
A man is dead in Colonial Heights after crashing his motorcycle into multiple vehicles.
Colonial Heights man dies in motorcycle crash
A black bear
Black bear spotted in Henrico neighborhood

Latest News

President Joe Biden is tending to both business and security interests as he wraps up a...
Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends South Korea visit
Rudy Giuliani is seen as a critical aide for the House committee, which has interviewed nearly...
AP source: Giuliani interviewed for hours by 1/6 committee
Temperatures reached record highs over the past two days with the thermometer hitting at least...
Record-breaking heat wave hits Richmond
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Two people injured in Chesterfield crash