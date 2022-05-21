VDOT lifting most lane closures for Memorial Day weekend travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is suspending most of its highway work zones and lifting most lane closures in preparation for Memorial Day weekend travel.

Lane closures will be lifted in most locations from noon on Friday, May 27 until noon on Tuesday, May 31.

Although VDOT says drives may run into semi-permanent work zones that will remain in place. A full list of those closures can be found here.

High occupancy vehicle schedules, tunnels and other information for those traveling are as follows:

Northern Virginia

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes – HOV restrictions and express lanes tolls will be lifted on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.

64 Express Lanes in Norfolk may be used at no cost to motorists outside of normal operating hours. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, click here

Hampton Roads

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach can use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Travel to Outer Banks – Local traffic to the Outer Banks, North Carolina should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.

VDOT has an interactive travel-trends map to show past peak congestion during pre-pandemic Memorial Day weekends. Based on traffic data from 2018 and 2019, periods of moderate to heavy congestion were historically between noon and 6 p.m. on Friday and Monday and traffic was most congested mid-day on Saturday and Sunday.

