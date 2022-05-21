Record-breaking heat wave hits Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Temperatures reached record highs over the past two days in Richmond with the thermometer hitting at least 95 degrees on Saturday. That bested the previous record of 93 that was set 60 years ago. People did what they could to stay cool, but some air conditioning companies are still dealing with supply chain issues leaving some people sweating.

Air companies are slammed with dozens of calls this weekend from people who need help fixing their air conditioning units.

”We’re very busy any time the temperature gets above 90 degrees you know we’re expecting systems to go down,” said Jason Upton Owner and Operator Richmond Heating and Air.

Many of those companies are under extra pressure because of supply chain issues caused by COVID. Technicians may not be able to get your AC up and running for weeks as they wait for manufacturers to send the parts needed to make repairs.

“If you wait until you completely don’t have any air conditioning to act you could in theory this summer wait 2-3 weeks to get a part. I hope everybody tries to stay cool this weekend and if anything goes on obviously call a professional,” Upton explained.

The hot weather didn’t stop people from coming out to Brown’s Island today for Dominion Energy’s Riverrock Festival.

“We did not, not consider coming out because our dog was jumping in the River Rock and she just finished her last round,” said Brandon Brockwell who traveled from Prince George County to attend the festival.

People found ways to stay cool, some getting hydrated at a water station, catching a cool breeze at the fan zone, and taking it easy on the water on a kayak or paddle board. Some people even hosed themselves down at the dog jumping event.

“There’s an area off to the side where you can wash the dogs so I grabbed the hose and put it on my head,” said festivalgoer Nancy.

Most people said that the heat wave didn’t have them thinking twice about coming out for the festival that returned for the first time since the pandemic began.

“It was never an option to not come out we’re so happy to have Riverrock back,” stated Richmond native Chris Johnson.

