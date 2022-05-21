The heat is on: Thousands battle hot temperatures for Dominion Riverrock

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of people battled the hot temperatures Friday for the return of the Dominion Riverrock Festival.

The weekend-long event brings outdoor music, sports and competition to Bown’s Island.

There’s something for almost everyone, from kayaking to rock climbing and even flying dogs, but Sports Backers wants to make sure those attending stay safe in the sun this weekend.

On Friday, staff at the medical tents say they had already responded to several heat-related illnesses, so it’s important to stay hydrated.

“Oh, it’s super hot. I’m sweating everywhere,” Michael, who was at the event on Friday, said. “It’s a great time. It’s something I use to do a few years ago and always had great memories from.”

Sports Backers has taken steps like no longer limiting the number of closed containers guests can bring inside the event. There are also water refill stations scattered out throughout the festival.

“It’s nice in the shade, but in the sun, it’s just beating down,” one festival-goer said.

That’s another piece of advice first responders are giving: limiting time outside and trying to stay in the shade.

Riverrock also has cooling stations set up with fans and mist to help beat the heat.

“It’s a lot of stuff out here, a lot of things to do. They got food trucks, ice cream, free water,” Kenneth Robinson, who was attending the festival for the first time, said. “You got to drink your water, and they got behind us the cool fans to walk through, so it’s a fun day to come out and enjoy.”

First responders on-site would also like to remind those headed out in the sun this weekend to avoid drinking any sugary drinks and bring their medication.

“Like I said, they are going to make sure you’re good. The ambulance is nearby if you pass out. They’re going to bring you back so you can come back, and we got plenty of water,” Robinson said. “Drink water, water, water because it’s about to be hot.”

The festival goes on through Sunday. A full list of events can be found here.

