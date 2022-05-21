Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Hot weekend before a workweek temperature drop

We will likely break record highs today
By Sophia Armata
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Record high temperatures will likely be broken today with high temperatures in the mid 90s. That’s why it’s a First Alert Weather Day.

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. A stray shower or storm possible towards evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 90s. Record is 93° set back in 1962. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance for a shower or storm late in the day. Lows near 70, high in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible late Much cooler. Lows in the low 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance 40%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few lingering showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

