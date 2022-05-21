Colonial Heights man dies in motorcycle crash

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead in Colonial Heights after crashing his motorcycle into multiple vehicles.

On Saturday, May 21 just after 2 a.m. police responded to the intersection of Jefferson and Stuart Avenues for the report of a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The investigation determined that the motorcycle was traveling west on Stuart and struck two parked vehicles before coming to a stop.

The motorcycle driver, 64-year-old Victor Toenninges of Colonial Heights died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

