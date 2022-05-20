Youngkin orders POW/MIA flag to be flown for National Armed Forces Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the POW/MIA flag be flown in respect of National Armed Forces Day.

The flag is to be flown with the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags on all state and local buildings and grounds.

The POW/MIA flag will be flown at sunrise on May 21 and remain until sunset.

