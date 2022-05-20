Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Youngkin orders POW/MIA flag to be flown for National Armed Forces Day

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the POW/MIA flag be flown in respect of National Armed...
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the POW/MIA flag be flown in respect of National Armed Forces Day.(Source: Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the POW/MIA flag be flown in respect of National Armed Forces Day.

The flag is to be flown with the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags on all state and local buildings and grounds.

The POW/MIA flag will be flown at sunrise on May 21 and remain until sunset.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a driver stopped along Interstate 64 to ask a Virginia State...
Juvenile charged with murder after teen dies in Henrico shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the education report on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
‘Disturbing trends’ highlighted in Va. Department of Education report
Police had the road blocked off since just after 8 p.m.
Police investigate shots fired in Chesterfield neighborhood
Police said the 33-year-old man was not wearing his seatbelt.
Driver killed after striking guardrail on I-95 in Hanover
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
24-year-old man killed in Henrico shooting

Latest News

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday that thousands of Virginians have had their civil...
Civil rights restored for thousands of Virginians
Goochland County residents will have more time to pay their real estate and personal property...
Goochland Co. extends time to pay real estate, personal property taxes
Chesterfield County Public Library is hosting a food donation drive to benefit the Chesterfield...
Chesterfield County Public Library holds ‘Food for Fines’ donation drive
Beagles enclosed in kennels at a breeding facility owned by Envigo in Cumberland, Virginia....
Feds sue operator of dog breeding facility, seize beagles