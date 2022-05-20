Healthcare Pros
Virginia reports more than 16,000 COVID cases this week

VDH says the positivity rate on PCR tests is now at 15.6%.
VDH says the positivity rate on PCR tests is now at 15.6%.(CDC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in the commonwealth.

From May 16-20, the Virginia Department of Health reported 16,473 COVID-19 cases. VDH says the positivity rate on PCR tests is now at 15.6%.

The current 7-day average of new daily cases is 3,157.

Additional 7-day averages in Central Virginia are:

  • Chesterfield County: 146
  • Hanover County: 41
  • Henrico County: 149
  • Petersburg: 3
  • Richmond: 82

You can find additional cases by locality here. Virginia does not report cases on the weekends.

As of May 20, there are 429 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 65 are in the ICU.

The 7-day average of new deaths in Virginia stands at three.

Richmond-Henrico health leaders address rising COVID-19 cases

VDH recently make numerous changes to several dashboards and no longer reports:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

