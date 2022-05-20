Virginia reports more than 16,000 COVID cases this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in the commonwealth.

From May 16-20, the Virginia Department of Health reported 16,473 COVID-19 cases. VDH says the positivity rate on PCR tests is now at 15.6%.

The current 7-day average of new daily cases is 3,157.

Additional 7-day averages in Central Virginia are:

Chesterfield County: 146

Hanover County: 41

Henrico County: 149

Petersburg: 3

Richmond: 82

You can find additional cases by locality here. Virginia does not report cases on the weekends.

As of May 20, there are 429 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 65 are in the ICU.

The 7-day average of new deaths in Virginia stands at three.

VDH recently make numerous changes to several dashboards and no longer reports:

