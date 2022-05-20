Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VCU Women’s Basketball to represent US in Canada’s GLOBL JAM

VCU head coach Beth O'Boyle, kneeling, coaches her team against Indiana during the second...
VCU head coach Beth O'Boyle, kneeling, coaches her team against Indiana during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University of Texas at San Antonio Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)(Michael Thomas | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University’s Women’s Basketball team will represent the United States, alongside Baylor Men’s Basketball, in Canada’s inaugural GLOBL JAM.

Canada Basketball selected the teams in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

“We’re thrilled to welcome both Baylor and VCU to Toronto this summer to represent the United States in the inaugural GLOBL JAM,” said Michael Bartlett, President & CEO, Canada Basketball. “Over the course of the last several months, we worked closely with both the NABC and WBCA to help to identify two programs to compete in the tournament. Both teams are coming off successful seasons and will be great additions to a lineup of top-tier basketball countries we’ve assembled for GLOBL JAM.”

This comes after VCU’s team comes off a season that earned them an at-large bid to the WNIT and reached the second round.

“We are thrilled to represent the United States in the first GLOBL JAM,” said VCU head coach Beth O’Boyle. “We’re grateful to both Canada Basketball and the WBCA for such an incredible opportunity. We’re coming off our fourth consecutive postseason berth and this tournament gives our team the chance to compete on an international stage against some of the world’s best.”

GLOBL JAM is scheduled for July 5-10.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a driver stopped along Interstate 64 to ask a Virginia State...
Juvenile charged with murder after teen dies in Henrico shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the education report on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
‘Disturbing trends’ highlighted in Va. Department of Education report
Police had the road blocked off since just after 8 p.m.
Police investigate shots fired in Chesterfield neighborhood
Police said the 33-year-old man was not wearing his seatbelt.
Driver killed after striking guardrail on I-95 in Hanover
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
24-year-old man killed in Henrico shooting

Latest News

Soccer player Megan Rapinoe waves to the crowd during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball...
US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men
No. 3 Virginia Tech softball will face St. Francis, hosting regional for first time in program history
JMU lacrosse falls to Loyola in second round of NCAA tournament
JMU lacrosse falls to Loyola in second round of NCAA tournament
City Stadium was packed Wednesday night with the largest crowd they have seen since their first...
Richmond Kickers take on Charlottes F.C. in the U.S. open cup