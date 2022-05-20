‘This family lost a crown jewel’: Family seeks justice for slain high school senior killed in Thursday shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The past 24-hours for Vell Brown and his extended family can only be described as their worst nightmare after learning of the death of his niece by gun violence just a few weeks before she was expected to graduate high school.

Vell says 17-year-old Diamond Brown Mosby exuded many of the qualities of her namesake.

“She was rare, tough, shining. She was all that,” Vell Brown said. “This family lost a crown jewel. Hence her name, Diamond.”

Her uncle said these unique qualities made Diamond a cut above the rest, qualities this extended family says will be near impossible to live without.

According to police, the teen was involved in a shooting sometime before 4 p.m. near the Glennwood Farms Community Thursday. A driver attempted to take her to the hospital before stopping on I-64 to get help from a state trooper. From there, Diamond was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.

“We want you to know that you took a very important piece to this big puzzle. She was a difference-maker,” Brown said.

She was a difference-maker not just for her family but also for her high school. The senior was a star athlete on the women’s basketball team, and her uncle said she wanted to play in college after graduation. Her family says she also had dreams of playing with the pros one day.

“Diamond was a kind young woman and a talented student-athlete. Her loss will be felt on every walkway and classroom in our school,” Henrico High School Principal Karin Castillo-Rose, said in a statement to students, staff, and parents.

School counselors, psychologists, and school social workers are available to meet with anyone who needs support throughout the school day.

“One thing about her is that she was going to make it. She was going to make it, so we want the world to know that you took a crown jewel,” Brown said.

Henrico police arrested a juvenile in connection with the shooting, charging them with murder and attempted robbery. That suspect hasn’t been identified and is in custody at the Henrico Juvenile Detention Home.

Diamond’s uncle says he’s still trying to make sense of it all.

“The mere pettiness of somebody who did something so big for something so little,” Brown said.

But even under pain and pressure, this family says they will continue to think of Diamond.

“We don’t know if it was random or how it happened, but all we know is right now, we’re just dealing with this. Trying to figure it out, trying to connect the pieces,” Brown said. “Of course, all we want right now is justice. However, as justice plays out, we want justice to the max.”

