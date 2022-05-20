Small earthquake reported in Louisa County

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in Louisa County late Thursday.

The 1.9 magnitude quake was reported 27 miles east of Charlottesville and 28.8 northwest of Short Pump.

The earthquake was recorded at 11 p.m. May 19.

There have been no reports of any damage.

