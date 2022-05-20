Healthcare Pros
Small earthquake reported in Louisa County

The 1.9 magnitude quake was reported 27 miles east of Charlottesville and 28.8 northwest of Short Pump.(USGS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in Louisa County late Thursday.

The 1.9 magnitude quake was reported 27 miles east of Charlottesville and 28.8 northwest of Short Pump.

The earthquake was recorded at 11 p.m. May 19.

The earthquake was recorded at 11 p.m. May 19.(USGS)

There have been no reports of any damage.

