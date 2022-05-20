Richmond-Henrico Health Districts offering COVID boosters for 5-11 year olds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico Health Districts is now offering COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5-11.

This comes after the CDC and FDA approved Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children in that age group.

RHHD said walk-in vaccine clinics will start offering boosters to children next week. Parents will also be able to access appointments through pediatricians and pharmacies.

Next available after school clinics:

May 24 at Whitcomb Resource Center from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

May 25 at Mosby Resource Center from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“Staying up to date on vaccines remains the best tool we have at preventing serious infections from COVID-19,” Joanna Cirillo, Public Health Nurse Supervisor said. “We’re eager to give boosters to the little ones to ensure they are as safe from COVID-19 as possible.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.