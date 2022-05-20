Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond-Henrico Health Districts offering COVID boosters for 5-11 year olds

Walk-in vaccine clinics will start offering booster shots next week.
Walk-in vaccine clinics will start offering booster shots next week.(MGN, SELF Magazine / CC BY 2.0)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico Health Districts is now offering COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5-11.

This comes after the CDC and FDA approved Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children in that age group.

RHHD said walk-in vaccine clinics will start offering boosters to children next week. Parents will also be able to access appointments through pediatricians and pharmacies.

Next available after school clinics:

  • May 24 at Whitcomb Resource Center from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • May 25 at Mosby Resource Center from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
RHHD offering at-home COVID-19 vaccines through Doses on Demand program

“Staying up to date on vaccines remains the best tool we have at preventing serious infections from COVID-19,” Joanna Cirillo, Public Health Nurse Supervisor said. “We’re eager to give boosters to the little ones to ensure they are as safe from COVID-19 as possible.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a driver stopped along Interstate 64 to ask a Virginia State...
Juvenile charged with murder after teen dies in Henrico shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the education report on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
‘Disturbing trends’ highlighted in Va. Department of Education report
Police had the road blocked off since just after 8 p.m.
Police investigate shots fired in Chesterfield neighborhood
Police said the 33-year-old man was not wearing his seatbelt.
Driver killed after striking guardrail on I-95 in Hanover
Derrick Howard
Man arrested in connection to Petersburg double-shooting

Latest News

Officials are concerned that waning immunity and relaxed mitigation measures across the country...
CDC forecasts surge in COVID deaths, hospitalizations
Richmond and Henrico’s COVID-19 case count is climbing, potentially moving into new CDC...
Richmond - Henrico health leaders address rising COVID-19 cases, baby formula concerns and gun violence
Doctors say the cases are going up because of relaxed COVID restrictions and new variants.
Health experts give further guidance on 2nd COVID booster shots as cases spike locally
Health experts give further guidance on 2nd COVID booster shots as cases spike locally
Health experts give further guidance on 2nd COVID booster shots as cases spike locally