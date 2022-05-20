Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Rapper J. Cole to play pro basketball in Canada

FILE - J. Cole performs during his "The Off-Season Tour" Oct. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. Cole...
FILE - J. Cole performs during his "The Off-Season Tour" Oct. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada. The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted Thursday night, May 19, that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. The season begins May 25.(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Ontario (AP) — Rapper J. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted Thursday night that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. The season begins May 25.

Cole, whose full name is Jermaine Cole, played with the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League in 2021. He also played basketball in high school in North Carolina.

Cole won a Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap Song (“A Lot” by 21 Savage featuring J. Cole) and has several BET Hip Hop Awards to his name. He also has six platinum albums and produced songs for artists like Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson and Young Thug.

His last album, “The Off-Season,” came out a year ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just before 9 p.m. on May 17.
Driver doesn’t stop after hitting pedestrian in Chesterfield
The search is on in Chesterfield for the driver who hit a pedestrian and took off Tuesday night.
News to Know for May 18: Chesterfield hit-and-run; Bloody scene at Richmond high school; Rabid bat in Prince George
Police had the road blocked off since just after 8 p.m.
Police investigate shots fired in Chesterfield neighborhood
A Midlothian woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a $1.2M COVID-19 fraud scheme. (Source: MGN)
Woman pleads guilty to $1.2M COVID-19 fraud scheme
Derrick Howard
Man arrested in connection to Petersburg double-shooting

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden said Thursday that Finland and Sweden have the "full, total,...
US, S Korean leaders meet in face of N Korea nuclear threat
Friday likely stays on the book but Saturday's looks like it'll fall
First Alert Weather Days for record heat potential this weekend
Record heat possible Friday and Saturday
Record heat possible Friday and Saturday
Police are investigating after a driver stopped along Interstate 64 to ask a Virginia State...
Police: Driver stops along I-64 to ask trooper for help with gunshot victim