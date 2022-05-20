Police search for suspect involved in assaulting employee during Richmond robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are continuing to search for a suspect involved in an assault and robbery last month.

Police said on April 14 at around 3:15 a.m., a man entered a business on West Broad Street, struck an employee, and stole cash and several bottles of liquor before leaving the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

