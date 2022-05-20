Healthcare Pros
Police search for suspect involved in assaulting employee during Richmond robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are continuing to search for a suspect involved in an assault and robbery last month.

Police said on April 14 at around 3:15 a.m., a man entered a business on West Broad Street, struck an employee, and stole cash and several bottles of liquor before leaving the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

