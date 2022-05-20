Pedestrian bridge under Lee Bridge now reopened

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The pedestrian bridge to Belle Isle has now been reopened following maintenance work on Lee Bridge.

The bridge was closed Wednesday after city officials received reports of concrete pieces being found on the pedestrian bridge.

“It was concluded that the concrete pieces fell from an open joint of the Lee Bridge. Consequently, the pedestrian bridge located directly under the open joint had to be closed in an effort to protect the public,” a release said.

Richmond’s bridge engineer and consultants determined there was no imminent danger of additional concrete pieces falling over the pedestrian bridge.

While engineers work on a long-term solution, the bridge can reopen with a scaffolding protection system installed in certain areas.

