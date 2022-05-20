No one hurt after home shot multiple times in Henrico
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after they say a house was shot multiple times on Thursday evening.
Officers were called to the scene along Eagle Trace Terrace around 8 p.m.
Investigators there found the house had been hit multiple times by gunfire.
No one inside the home was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
