No one hurt after home shot multiple times in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after they say a house was shot multiple times on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the scene along Eagle Trace Terrace around 8 p.m.

Investigators there found the house had been hit multiple times by gunfire.

No one inside the home was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

