News to Know for May 20: Man killed in Richmond; Decline in student performance; Very hot weekend

For those planning for some fun in the sun this weekend, we could have some potentially record-breaking heat.

Two Shooting Within Minutes Overnight

Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Richmond's Montrose Heights neighborhood. (NBC12)

These shootings happened within 30 minutes of each other and left one man dead and two others hurt.

Officers were called to Jennie Scher Road in the Montrose Heights neighborhood around 11:45 last night.

When police arrived they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

RPD tells us they are not looking for any suspects, but they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

State Trooper Helps Gunshot Victim On I-64

In Henrico, police are investigating after a driver stopped along I-64 yesterday to ask a state trooper for help with a gunshot victim.

“A vehicle came up behind the uniformed state trooper here on the bridge and requested assistance for a passenger who was experiencing wounds from an apparent shooting,” Henrico Police Lt. Matthew Pecka said.

The trooper and VDOT Safety Service Patrol helped the victim as EMS crews responded. The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

TRAFFIC ALERT on I-64 west at the Shockoe Valley Bridge near the city county line. Two lanes shutdown, traffic merged into left lane. Officers on scene investigating an incident. Additional details to follow. pic.twitter.com/ZRBRyWvMiy — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 19, 2022

Police believe the shooting happened somewhere in Henrico’s east end, but now, they need the public’s help to piece together what happened.

“We are looking in that area. We’re canvassing the area, and that’s all part of this preliminary active investigation,” Lt. Pecka said. “But the biggest thing is if anyone in the Eastern Henrico areas, in the area of Mechanicsville, Laburnum, Harvey intersections may have heard or seen anything please give police a call.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Seay at 804-501-7323 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

“Disturbing Trends” Found in VDOE Report

The report cites declines in reading and literacy, as well as math.

Yesterday, a scathing report card about the state of Virginia’s public education system. It’s part of a report requested by Governor Youngkin.

“They won’t catch up without significant intervention. That’s just an absolutely heartbreaking fact,” said Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Since 2015, the percentage of state students earning a passing score has fallen from third to ninth in the nation. It also showed that 4th and 8th graders have reading scores well below the national average.

The governor says lower accreditation requirements created in 2017 have lowered the learning bar inside the classroom, but state Democrats say it’s about a lack of funding and investments in the education system.

“Hopefully, the governor, seeing that this is a crisis, we can finally get some movement on fully funding our K-12 education needs,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan - 9th District.

Henrico Fire Offers Safety Tips Ahead of Weekend Heat

As you make your outdoor plans for the weekend - Henrico Fire is reminding you to stay hydrated and alert.

Batallion Chief Doug Reynolds says this is the time of year they get more calls for heat-related illnesses.

Reynolds says this can be dangerous - especially if you don’t take the proper precautions.

“Your body has exhausted itself trying to cool and as long as you’re sweating, that’s helpful. It’s going to cool on your skin, but once you get to heat exhaustion, you can’t sweat anymore. You’ve used up all your sweat. You tend to get cherry red. Your body temperature is really going too high. These are life-threatening emergencies,” Reynolds said.

If you start to experience these symptoms - Reynolds says you should call 911 right away.

Record-Breaking Heat?

We have First Alert Weather Days for today and tomorrow because we could reach potentially record-breaking heat.

For those going to Riverrock, or who just want to get out of the house, today’s going to be partly to mostly sunny and hot. Lows will be in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-90s.

