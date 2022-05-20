Healthcare Pros
Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Henrico on Thursday night.

Police were called to the 3800 block of Delmont Street around 9:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

