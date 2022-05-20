Healthcare Pros
Man dead after shooting in Richmond’s Montrose Heights neighborhood

Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Richmond's Montrose Heights neighborhood.
By Victoria Doss
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Richmond’s Montrose Heights neighborhood.

Richmond Police were called to the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road around 11:45 Thursday night.

When officers arrived they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Richmond Police say they are not currently looking for a suspect, but anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This shooting happened about 30 minutes after a double shooting on the city’s southside that injured two people.

