Man dead after shooting in Richmond’s Montrose Heights neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Richmond’s Montrose Heights neighborhood.

Richmond Police were called to the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road around 11:45 Thursday night.

When officers arrived they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Richmond Police say they are not currently looking for a suspect, but anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This shooting happened about 30 minutes after a double shooting on the city’s southside that injured two people.

