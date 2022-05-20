Man dead after shooting in Richmond’s Montrose Heights neighborhood
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Richmond’s Montrose Heights neighborhood.
Richmond Police were called to the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road around 11:45 Thursday night.
When officers arrived they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Richmond Police say they are not currently looking for a suspect, but anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
This shooting happened about 30 minutes after a double shooting on the city’s southside that injured two people.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.