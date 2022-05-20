Gov. Youngkin highlights legislation for veterans and active-duty personnel

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A bill signing ceremony Friday morning in Richmond highlighted legislation that passed the General Assembly with unanimous support.

Governor Youngkin gathered with lawmakers and representatives of Virginia’s military community at the Virginia War Memorial.

The 23 bills address a wide variety of priorities that support active duty servicemen and women and Virginia veterans.

“It’s a priority to support everyone who serves in our armed forces with all that we’ve got,” Youngkin said. “The Commonwealth, as you all know, has the seventh largest veteran population. Over 700,000 veterans call Virginia home, and we have the largest population of women veterans.”

Youngkin also urged lawmakers to approve a new budget that includes tax relief for Virginia’s military retirees.

“Our message is very simple,” Youngkin said. “When you come back to the safety of our shores after serving our country, we want you in Virginia.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.