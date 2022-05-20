Good wins 5th District Republican nomination

FARMVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Incumbent Rep. Bob Good won the GOP nomination for the 5th district Saturday, in an aim to retain his seat.

Democrat Josh Throneburg will challenge Good this November.

EARLIER STORY: Republicans in Virginia’s 5th congressional district will gather Saturday near Farmville to choose their nominee for the November election.

More than 1,000 delegates are expected for the convention at Hampden-Sydney College.

Two years ago, it was a drive-through convention near Lynchburg that gave Bob Good the 5th district nomination over then-incumbent Congressman Denver Riggleman.

This year, the party is returning to an assembled convention.

Chatham Mayor Will Pace is Chair of the 5th District GOP committee.

“I’m very excited,” Pace told WDBJ in a telephone interview Friday afternoon. “I think we have two great candidates, though, people of passion. I think the Republican party is very passionate about this election. They’re ready to get out and vote, not just tomorrow, but on November 8th.”

The “two people of passion” include Good, the incumbent now completing his first term, and challenger Dan Moy, a retired Air Force Colonel and Chair of the Charlottesville Republican Committee.

WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton says 5th District Republicans have a choice to make.

“Bob Good is as red as it gets, very strong Trump supporter, all the way to the right,” Denton said. “Dan Moy is also conservative, but a little bit more moderate, somewhat like Glenn Youngkin, in terms of focusing on the, as they say, the kitchen table issues of education and inflation, gas prices, rather than immigration or abortion for example.”

Delegates signed up in advance, and they must be in line at 10 a.m. Saturday to participate.

Pace said a large crowd and high temperatures could test the air conditioning.

He’s encouraging delegates to come early, dress for the weather and bring some bottled water.

