Goochland Co. extends time to pay real estate, personal property taxes

Goochland County residents will have more time to pay their real estate and personal property...
Goochland County residents will have more time to pay their real estate and personal property taxes.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County residents will have more time to pay their real estate and personal property taxes.

The bills were issued with a due date of June 6, but the board of supervisors extended the deadline to Aug. 1 without penalty.

“The Board’s action is in response to the substantial rise in value for real estate and personal property due to inflation. Since both real estate and personal property taxes are assessed based on the value of asset, the increased values have caused residents’ tax bills to be higher than anticipated,” a release said.

Tax payments can be made in person, online, over the phone, by mail or by using the dropbox located outside of the Administration Building.

Chesterfield and Henrico have taken action with personal property tax payments as well, with Richmond’s mayor also asking for the deadline to be extended.

For more information, click here.

