Forecast: Potentially record-breaking heat next two days
Temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees above average beginning Friday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS today and tomorrow for potential record breaking heat.
Friday: An early morning shower possible. Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 90s. Record is 96° set back in 1934. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s. Record is 93° set back in 1962.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance for a shower or storm late in the day . Lows near 70, high in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
Monday: Cloudy with areas of rain. Much cooler. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Tuesday: Cloudy with areas of light rain. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance 40%)
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few lingering showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms especially in the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
