Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Forecast: Potentially record-breaking heat next two days

Temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees above average beginning Friday
By Sophia Armata
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS today and tomorrow for potential record breaking heat.

Friday: An early morning shower possible. Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 90s. Record is 96° set back in 1934. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s. Record is 93° set back in 1962.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance for a shower or storm late in the day . Lows near 70, high in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Cloudy with areas of rain. Much cooler. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Cloudy with areas of light rain. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance 40%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few lingering showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms especially in the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a driver stopped along Interstate 64 to ask a Virginia State...
Police: Driver stops along I-64 to ask trooper for help with gunshot victim
Police had the road blocked off since just after 8 p.m.
Police investigate shots fired in Chesterfield neighborhood
Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the education report on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
‘Disturbing trends’ highlighted in Va. Department of Education report
Derrick Howard
Man arrested in connection to Petersburg double-shooting
Police said the 33-year-old man was not wearing his seatbelt.
Driver killed after striking guardrail on I-95 in Hanover

Latest News

Forecast: Potentially record-breaking heat next two days
Forecast: Potentially record-breaking heat next two days
Friday likely stays on the book but Saturday's looks like it'll fall
First Alert Weather Days for record heat potential this weekend
Forecast: Near record heat the next couple of days
Forecast: Near record heat the next couple of days
Forecast: Near record heat the next couple of days