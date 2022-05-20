Forecast: Potentially record-breaking heat next two days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS today and tomorrow for potential record breaking heat.

Friday: An early morning shower possible. Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 90s. Record is 96° set back in 1934. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s. Record is 93° set back in 1962.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance for a shower or storm late in the day . Lows near 70, high in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Cloudy with areas of rain. Much cooler. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Cloudy with areas of light rain. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance 40%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few lingering showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms especially in the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

