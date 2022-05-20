Healthcare Pros
First sea turtle nest of the season spotted in OBX

First turtle nest of 2022 season
First turtle nest of 2022 season(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - The first sea turtle nest of the season has been spotted in the Outer Banks.

According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the nest was found this morning on Ocracoke Island. Biologists say the crawl pattern lets them know this nest came from a Loggerhead sea turtle.

First turtle nest of 2022 season
First turtle nest of 2022 season(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

Last year, the first sea turtle nest of the season was also found on Ocracoke Island on May 14, 2021.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

