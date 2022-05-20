Healthcare Pros
Feds sue operator of dog breeding facility, seize beagles

Beagles enclosed in kennels at a breeding facility owned by Envigo in Cumberland, Virginia. Federal regulators and animal welfare groups have uncovered critical violations within the facility, including hundreds of puppy deaths with no causes listed.(People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Federal officials have accused a company that runs a Virginia facility breeding dogs for research of violating animal welfare law and recently seized at least 145 beagles found to be in acute distress.

That’s according to a lawsuit the government filed Thursday against Envigo RMS.

The facility in Cumberland County has been under increasing scrutiny for months, drawing concerns from animal rights groups, members of Congress and Virginia lawmakers.

Repeated federal inspections since Envigo acquired the facility in 2019 have found dozens of violations.

A spokesman said the company was working on a statement and would have a response Friday.

