Father arrested in death of infant in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for murder in the death of his 2-month-old, according to Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller.

Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20 of Vinton, was arrested on one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony child neglect. He is the child’s father.

Sheriff Miller originally said Scheffler had a criminal history, but retracted that.

Deputies were called to Saunders Road Tuesday about an unresponsive infant. The child was pronounced dead on scene after efforts at revival by paramedics and deputies.

The cause and circumstances have not been released; an investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.