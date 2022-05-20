Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Experts: Buy travel insurance for once in a lifetime vacations

By Rachel DePompa
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the unknowns of the latest covid variants on summer travel, many experts still recommend getting travel insurance under certain circumstances.

“A lot of travel insurance policies have actually added COVID-specific coverage to many of their policies. And that’s a good thing because typically known problems like pandemics are not covered,” said Sara Rathner. She’s a personal finance expert at NerdWallet. She says that COVID-specific language gives you a little bit of extra protection if COVID is the reason your trip gets canceled or delayed or cut short.

She also says if you are planning a very expensive trip, one of those “once in a lifetime vacations” and you’ve pre-paid for a lot of it, it could be worth looking into travel insurance.

Make sure your travel rewards credit card doesn’t already cover you and comes with trip insurance.

“There’s still lots of flexibility when it comes to booking airfare, hotels, and rental cars. You might be able to get your money back or reschedule without paying an extra fee,” said Rathner.

Rathner says it’s important to do your research. She says to know what your credit card already covers. See if there’s a travel insurance plan that could help you if you have an expensive trip on the horizon.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a driver stopped along Interstate 64 to ask a Virginia State...
Police: Driver stops along I-64 to ask trooper for help with gunshot victim
Police had the road blocked off since just after 8 p.m.
Police investigate shots fired in Chesterfield neighborhood
Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the education report on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
‘Disturbing trends’ highlighted in Va. Department of Education report
Derrick Howard
Man arrested in connection to Petersburg double-shooting
Police said the 33-year-old man was not wearing his seatbelt.
Driver killed after striking guardrail on I-95 in Hanover

Latest News

Buy travel insurance for once in a lifetime vacations
Buy travel insurance for once in a life time vacations
A man was found shot to death on Jennie Scher Road in Richmond Thursday night.
News to Know for May 20: Man killed in Richmond; Decline in student performance; Very hot weekend
Friday likely stays on the book but Saturday's looks like it'll fall
First Alert Weather Days for record heat potential this weekend
Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Richmond's Montrose Heights neighborhood.
Man dead after shooting in Richmond’s Montrose Heights neighborhood