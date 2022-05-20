Experts: Buy travel insurance for once in a lifetime vacations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the unknowns of the latest covid variants on summer travel, many experts still recommend getting travel insurance under certain circumstances.

“A lot of travel insurance policies have actually added COVID-specific coverage to many of their policies. And that’s a good thing because typically known problems like pandemics are not covered,” said Sara Rathner. She’s a personal finance expert at NerdWallet. She says that COVID-specific language gives you a little bit of extra protection if COVID is the reason your trip gets canceled or delayed or cut short.

She also says if you are planning a very expensive trip, one of those “once in a lifetime vacations” and you’ve pre-paid for a lot of it, it could be worth looking into travel insurance.

Make sure your travel rewards credit card doesn’t already cover you and comes with trip insurance.

“There’s still lots of flexibility when it comes to booking airfare, hotels, and rental cars. You might be able to get your money back or reschedule without paying an extra fee,” said Rathner.

Rathner says it’s important to do your research. She says to know what your credit card already covers. See if there’s a travel insurance plan that could help you if you have an expensive trip on the horizon.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.