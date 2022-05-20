Crash closes all northbound lanes of I-95 near Southpark Boulevard
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - All northbound lanes of I-95 are closed after a tractor-trailer crash Friday morning.
The crash happened near Exit 52 in the City of Petersburg.
VDOT says the south left shoulder and left lane are also closed, and that drivers can expect delays.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
