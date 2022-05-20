Crash closes all northbound lanes of I-95 near Southpark Boulevard

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - All northbound lanes of I-95 are closed after a tractor-trailer crash Friday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash I-95 North near Bank Street exit 52 in Petersburg. ALL NORTH LANES CLOSED. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/NVMg3ii81U — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) May 20, 2022

The crash happened near Exit 52 in the City of Petersburg.

VDOT says the south left shoulder and left lane are also closed, and that drivers can expect delays.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

