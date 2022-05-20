Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Crash cleared on I-95 North near Southpark Boulevard

The driver was uninjured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The driver was uninjured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT crews have cleared a crash on I-95 North that caused backups in both directions of the interstate.

All northbound lanes of I-95 are closed after a tractor-trailer overturned Friday morning at exit 52 in the City of Petersburg.

Virginia State Police said the driver was trying to avoid traffic coming onto the interstate at the Washington Street exit when he overcorrected and overturned his truck into the jersey wall.

The driver was not injured, and there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

State troopers are still investigating this crash.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a driver stopped along Interstate 64 to ask a Virginia State...
Juvenile charged with murder after teen dies in Henrico shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin addresses the education report on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
‘Disturbing trends’ highlighted in Va. Department of Education report
Police had the road blocked off since just after 8 p.m.
Police investigate shots fired in Chesterfield neighborhood
Police said the 33-year-old man was not wearing his seatbelt.
Driver killed after striking guardrail on I-95 in Hanover
Derrick Howard
Man arrested in connection to Petersburg double-shooting

Latest News

Dominion Riverrock, will take place Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22
Road closures, no parking zones for Dominion Riverrock
The Commerce Road Bridge is closed until further notice after an inspection revealed additional...
Commerce Road Bridge closed after additional deterioration found
Broad Street repaving hindering business, causing traffic concerns
Broad Street paving project hindering business, causing driver confusion
Police were called to the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just before 9 p.m. on May 17.
Driver doesn’t stop after hitting pedestrian in Chesterfield