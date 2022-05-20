Crash cleared on I-95 North near Southpark Boulevard
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT crews have cleared a crash on I-95 North that caused backups in both directions of the interstate.
All northbound lanes of I-95 are closed after a tractor-trailer overturned Friday morning at exit 52 in the City of Petersburg.
Virginia State Police said the driver was trying to avoid traffic coming onto the interstate at the Washington Street exit when he overcorrected and overturned his truck into the jersey wall.
The driver was not injured, and there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.
State troopers are still investigating this crash.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.