Civil rights restored for thousands of Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday that thousands of Virginians have had their civil rights restored.

A total of 3,496 Virginians have had their rights restored.

“I am encouraged that over 3,400 Virginians will take this critical first step towards vibrant futures as citizens with full civil rights,” said Youngkin. “Individuals with their rights restored come from every walk of life and are eager to provide for themselves, their families and put the past behind them for a better tomorrow.”

The consideration of restoration of rights is coordinated by the Secretary of the Commonwealth, in conjunction with the Department of Corrections and other departments.

The administration will restore rights on an ongoing basis. Those looking to have their rights restored can click here.

