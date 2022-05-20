Chesterfield County Public Library holds ‘Food for Fines’ donation drive

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Library is hosting a food donation drive to benefit the Chesterfield Food Bank’s Kids’ Summer Food Program.

The items collected will benefit children who typically rely on school for their main meals, ensuring access to food over the summer break.

“The food banks’ need for food is constant and the number of people in need of food is growing. Food is obviously critical to a child’s development and sense of security. CCPL is proud to serve as a collection point for this program,” Director of Library Services for CCPL Dr. Michael R. Mabe said.

Items needed include cereal, fruit bars, breakfast bars, Pop-Tarts, instant oatmeal, canned chicken and tuna, peanut butter, jelly (plastic containers only) and dried fruit snacks.

Donations are being accepted May 23 through June 11, and items can be dropped off at any CCPL location.

CCPL will offer a $5 fine waiver card for every three food items donated as part of the program. The vouchers can be used between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.

For more information, call 804-751-CCPL.

