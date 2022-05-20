Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Charlottesville artist selling “Putin Karma Dolls” for Ukraine relief efforts

Karma Dolls
Karma Dolls(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville artist is putting the phrase, “Make Art Not War,” into action. She’s using her sewing talents to raise awareness about what’s going on in Ukraine.

“A lot of people try to call these voodoo dolls, and I say, ‘Oh no no. They’re karma dolls.’ We really wish that Vladamir Putin would get well and have a change of heart,” sewer, Dawn Hanson said.

Sewing is in Hanson’s blood. She’s been sewing art pieces for years, and is now using her creative ability to “stick it” to the man.

“When things like this happen, and you feel helpless, and you want to do something, for an artist, one of the things we can do is use our creativity and use our skills,” Hanson said.

From her basement studio at McGuffey Art Center, Hanson gets to work stitching the dolls. Each one comes with a yellow and blue pin.

“Those are the colors of the Ukrainian flag,” Hanson said.

This endeavor is how Hanson is raising awareness for what’s going on in Ukraine and raising money. Profits support Doctors without Borders. It’s a nonprofit that provides medical care to those injured in the war in Ukraine. So far, the dolls have raised nearly $500 and the money keeps coming in.

“You can’t sit by idly and just be angry about it, it’s not going to do anything. We have to take action in any way we have as individuals and use the skills that we have,” Hanson said.

She’s made bags, pins, all in support of Ukraine and she plans to keep at it.

“A lot of people have asked me when I’ve put the dolls in the gallery shop, ‘Are you worried about people getting angry with you or disagree with your believe, and the answer is like, I want them to be angry about the war that’s taking place in Ukraine. Not my art,’” Hanson said.

You can find these dolls at Rethreads in Charlottesville. Each one is $24 and comes with the special blue and yellow pins.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a driver stopped along Interstate 64 to ask a Virginia State...
Juvenile charged with murder after teen dies in Henrico shooting
Two people were taken to the hospital after a double shooting on Richmond's southside.
2 hurt in double shooting in Richmond’s southside
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
24-year-old man killed in Henrico shooting
Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Richmond's Montrose Heights neighborhood.
Man dead after shooting in Richmond’s Montrose Heights neighborhood
A black bear
Black bear spotted in Henrico neighborhood

Latest News

Friday likely stays on the book but Saturday's looks like it'll fall
First Alert Weather Days for record heat potential this weekend
First Alert Weather Day for record heat again Saturday
First Alert Weather Day for record heat again Saturday
Thousands battled the heat on Friday at the Dominion Riverrock Festival.
The heat is on: Thousands battle hot temperatures for Dominion Riverrock
The heat is on: Thousands battle hot temperatures for Dominion Riverrock
The heat is on: Thousands battle hot temperatures for Dominion Riverrock
A minor is at the juvenile detention accused of killing a popular Henrico High School...
‘This family lost a crown jewel’: Family seeks justice for slain high school senior killed in Thursday shooting